Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2520: Prabhudas Lilladher

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company

We are increasing FY23/24 EPS estimates by 16.6% and 13.4% following strong performance by TTAN in 1Q23, first normal 1Q after FY20. TTAN growth strategy is playing out in Jewellery with 1) aggressive store expansion (19 in 1Q) 2) Increased focus on wedding segment 3) focus on lighter Jewellery and 4) designs and campaigns to cater to regional tastes and preferences. Eyewear business is gaining scale and growth prospects in this large but highly organized segment look encouraging. Watches and wearables growth will be led by significant revamp of WOT distribution and emerging wearables segment. We believe new businesses like Wearables, Taneria (Distribution and product range led), Carat lane will continue to gain traction.

Outlook

We estimate 1Q sales and PAT growth of 166% and 1137% although these numbers can’t be extrapolated. We estimate 34.4% PAT CAGR over FY22-24 and arrive at a DCF based target price of Rs2520 (Rs2701 earlier, impacted by higher Risk free rate). Although structural story remains intact, expect back ended returns given rich valuations of 59.8xFY24 EPS. Retain Buy .

At 16:01 hrs Titan Company was quoting at Rs 2,128.00, up Rs 114.60, or 5.69 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,170.95 and an intraday low of Rs 2,102.70.

It was trading with volumes of 202,919 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 60,046 shares, an increase of 237.94 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.21 percent or Rs 62.70 at Rs 2,013.40.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,767.55 and 52-week low Rs 1,661.85 on 21 March, 2022 and 20 July, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.11 percent below its 52-week high and 28.05 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 188,920.89 crore.

