MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk CXO Roundtable on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1798: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1798 in its research report dated February 10, 2021.

Broker Research
February 16, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Titan Company


Titan’s Q3FY21 revenue were in line but EBITDA and APAT exceed our estimate. Postponement of festive season to Q3 and strong wedding season resulted in increase in jewellery demand. Pent up demand due to postponement of weddings is expected to continue in Q4FY21E. Watches and Eyewear business reported strong recovery at EBIT level, was a positive surprise. Cost rationalization efforts helped the segmental EBIT to increase. In Jan’21, the company saw 28% retail growth in jewellery. Wedding jewellery grew by 10% in Q3FY21 and climbed 16% in Jan’21.



Outlook


We have revised FY21/22/23E EPS estimates to Rs 10.3/25.4/30. We believe that the recovery in the Jewellery would continue hereon. Titan being niche player in the industry would attract higher valuations. We maintain Buy, with TP of Rs 1,798 (60x FY23E).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Titan Company
first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.