Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1798: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Titan Company

Titan’s Q3FY21 revenue were in line but EBITDA and APAT exceed our estimate. Postponement of festive season to Q3 and strong wedding season resulted in increase in jewellery demand. Pent up demand due to postponement of weddings is expected to continue in Q4FY21E. Watches and Eyewear business reported strong recovery at EBIT level, was a positive surprise. Cost rationalization efforts helped the segmental EBIT to increase. In Jan’21, the company saw 28% retail growth in jewellery. Wedding jewellery grew by 10% in Q3FY21 and climbed 16% in Jan’21.

Outlook

We have revised FY21/22/23E EPS estimates to Rs 10.3/25.4/30. We believe that the recovery in the Jewellery would continue hereon. Titan being niche player in the industry would attract higher valuations. We maintain Buy, with TP of Rs 1,798 (60x FY23E).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.