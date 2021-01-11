MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 12pm and 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Titan Company: target of Rs 1710: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1710 in its research report dated January 08, 2020.

Broker Research
January 11, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company


Jewellery sales grew by 15% in Q3,as festive demand uptick sustained during rest of the quarter. Watches and Eyewear businesses recovered to 88% and 92% in Q3 and are expected to fully recover by Q4. Better operating leverage would help margins to recover q-o-q and stand at ~11% in Q3; FY2022, OPM is expected to be 12.5-13%. Higher wedding demand, share gains from small players and improvement in discretionary spends would help jewellery business achieve good growth in FY22/23. Watches to see strong recovery as wearable and bands gaining strong traction.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Titan Company (Titan) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,710; expected strong recovery in FY2022 and robust return profile make it a better play in retail space.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Titan Company
first published: Jan 11, 2021 01:13 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.