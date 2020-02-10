App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company target of Rs 1500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated February 04, 2019.

Broker Research
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company


Consolidated revenue grew by 11.2% y-o-y driven by a 10.6% growth in the standalone jewellery business and strong growth of 34% and 69% clocked by subsidiaries TEAL and Caratlane, respectively. Despite higher gold prices, the company maintained its margins of jewellery business at 13%; overall reported OPM improved by 74 bps to 12% (comparable OPM stood flat 11.2%). The management has guided for an 11-13% growth in the jewellery business in Q4FY2020.



Outlook


We have fine-tuned our earnings estimates for FY2021 and FY2022 and maintain our Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs. 1,500.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Titan Company

