Buy Titan Company target of Rs 1500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company

Consolidated revenue grew by 11.2% y-o-y driven by a 10.6% growth in the standalone jewellery business and strong growth of 34% and 69% clocked by subsidiaries TEAL and Caratlane, respectively. Despite higher gold prices, the company maintained its margins of jewellery business at 13%; overall reported OPM improved by 74 bps to 12% (comparable OPM stood flat 11.2%). The management has guided for an 11-13% growth in the jewellery business in Q4FY2020.

Outlook

We have fine-tuned our earnings estimates for FY2021 and FY2022 and maintain our Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs. 1,500.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

