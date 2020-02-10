Buy Titan Company target of Rs 1500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated February 04, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company
Consolidated revenue grew by 11.2% y-o-y driven by a 10.6% growth in the standalone jewellery business and strong growth of 34% and 69% clocked by subsidiaries TEAL and Caratlane, respectively. Despite higher gold prices, the company maintained its margins of jewellery business at 13%; overall reported OPM improved by 74 bps to 12% (comparable OPM stood flat 11.2%). The management has guided for an 11-13% growth in the jewellery business in Q4FY2020.
Outlook
We have fine-tuned our earnings estimates for FY2021 and FY2022 and maintain our Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs. 1,500.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.