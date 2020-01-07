Buy Titan Company target of Rs 1445: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company

The jewellery business’ revenue growth improved sequentially to 11% y-o-y amid the wedding and festive season, despite an increase in gold prices. Other key businesses such as watches and eyewear reported a muted quarter affected by overall slowdown in discretionary spending and nation-wide protests in the latter half of December. We have broadly maintained our earnings estimates for FY2020E and FY2021E.

Outlook

Stock has corrected by ~14%, factoring near-term growth headwinds; we maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,445, as the long-term growth story remains intact.

