Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1375: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company

Titan registered strong performance in FY2019 with revenue and PAT growing by 23% and 35%, respectively, with strong double-digit growth in key segments of watches, jewellery and eyewear. FY2020 will be another strong fiscal as stable government at the centre and likely implementation of buoyant economic policies would drive discretionary consumption (especially in H2FY2020). Jewellery business is expected to grow by 18-19%; eyewear and watches to grow by 14-15% over the next two years.

Outlook

Increased earnings estimates for FY2020/FY2021 by 3%/6%, respectively; Maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,375.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.