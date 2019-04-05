App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated April 04, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Titan Company


TTAN has released its pre-quarterly update for 4QFY19 (and also FY19). Key highlights: The company achieved overall sales growth of ~21% in FY19. Jewelry sales grew by ~22% after increasing by 25% in FY18, thereby exceeding the originally envisaged 20% five-year sales CAGR target for the second consecutive year . Moreover, management’s confidence on further 20% overall sales growth in FY20 – despite a muted economic outlook – is heartening. Watches division reportedly continued its healthy growth momentum for the past few quarters, ending the year with ~16% growth (implying 14% growth in 4QFY19). Eyewear achieved revenue growth of ~23% for the full year (implying 18% growth in 4QFY19). There is no material change to our EPS estimates. We maintain our Buy rating with a target price of INR1,300, valued at 51x Mar’21 EPS, ~15% premium to three-year average multiple because of its strong earnings growth prospects (~26% EPS CAGR over FY19-21E).


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a target price of INR1,300 (51x Mar’21E EPS, ~15% premium to three-year average P/E).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Titan Company

