Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1290: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company

In its quarterly preview of Q4FY19, the management highlighted that the jewellery division continued to gain market share despite headwinds impacting the jewellery industry. The division added a record number of Tanishq stores (35) with revenue growth of 22% for FY19. The watches division sustained its healthy performance on the back of new product launches, especially in the smart watch category, resulting in robust revenue growth of 16% in FY19. The management remains optimistic on the growth outlook with the aim of achieving 20% topline growth in FY20E. We model revenue, earnings CAGR of 21%, 27% respectively, in FY18-21E.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1290 (49.0x FY21E EPS).

