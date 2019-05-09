Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1260: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company

During Q4FY2019, Titan once again witnessed strong performance, with 20% revenue growth and 30% growth in adjusted PAT, led by strong operating profit and higher other incomeDuring Q4FY2019, Titan once again witnessed strong performance, with 20% revenue growth and 30% growth in adjusted PAT, led by strong operating profit and higher other income. FY2020 started on good note, with jewellery business registering 20% growth in 40 days of operations, indicating another good year of growth for the company. The jewellery business grew by 20%; Watches and eyewear business to see improvement in profitability.

Outlook

Titan remains one of our top picks in the discretionary space. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,260.

