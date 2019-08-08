App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1260: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1260 in its research report dated August 06, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company


In Q1FY2020 Titan Company’s (consolidated) revenue grew by 15.6% y-o-y to Rs. 5,095.1 crore; driven by ~20% growth in the watches business and ~13% growth in the jewellery business. OPM on a comparable basis declined by 70 BPS to 10.1% (reported OPM improved by 30 BPS) largely on account of lower margins in the watches business and sustained losses in the eyewear business. We have slightly reduced our estimates to factor in lower than expected profitability in Q1FY2020 and sustained pressure on jewellery margins due to spike in gold prices.


Outlook


Titan posted relatively better performance in a tough environment; we maintain our Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs. 1,260.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 03:38 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Titan Company

