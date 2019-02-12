Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1195: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1195 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company


We maintain positive stance on Titan post 3Q results given 1) the guidance of 22% jewellery sales growth and opening of 40 Tanishq stores in FY19 2) expected gains from backward integration and proactive strategy in Eyewear and 3) success of new collections in watches. QTD sales in 4Q grew by ~18% and is expected to grow faster on higher number of wedding dates in 4QFY19 and 1QFY20.


Outlook


We estimate 25.9% PAT CAGR over FY18-FY21. We value the stock at 45xDec20 EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs1195. Retain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Titan Company

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.