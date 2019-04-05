Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1195: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company

Titan has given an optimistic outlook for FY20 with a target to achieve 20% revenue growth despite muted industry demand growth. This is on the back of 1) 20% sales growth in jewellery business led by higher number of wedding dates, 35 stores additions (35 in FY19), increased share of wedding jewellery and high value diamond jewellery and gains from consumer shift from unorganized to organized sector 2) steady growth in watch division led by new launches and success of smart watches and 3) benefits from backward integration in the eyewear business.

Outlook

We remain positive on the long term structural story and estimate 25.8% Adj. PAT CAGR over FY19-21 to arrive at a target price of 1195 (45xDec20EPS). Maintain Buy.

