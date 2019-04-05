App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1195: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1195 in its research report dated April 04, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company


Titan has given an optimistic outlook for FY20 with a target to achieve 20% revenue growth despite muted industry demand growth. This is on the back of 1) 20% sales growth in jewellery business led by higher number of wedding dates, 35 stores additions (35 in FY19), increased share of wedding jewellery and high value diamond jewellery and gains from consumer shift from unorganized to organized sector 2) steady growth in watch division led by new launches and success of smart watches and 3) benefits from backward integration in the eyewear business.


Outlook


We remain positive on the long term structural story and estimate 25.8% Adj. PAT CAGR over FY19-21 to arrive at a target price of 1195 (45xDec20EPS). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:47 am

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Titan Company

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Shazam Movie Review: It's Not Deadpool But Way Better Than What We Tho ...

Mahindra Becomes First Indian Brand to Roll Out 3 Million Tractors

Keanu Reeves Trains With Navy SEAL and Automatic Rifles for 'John Wick ...

Skullcandy Push Review: Wireless Earbuds That Sound Fine, But Far Too ...

Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He ...

SC Refuses Urgent Listing of Plea Seeking Stay on PM Modi's Biopic Rel ...

James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Biopic ...

TikTok Responds to Recent Madras High Court Request to Ban The Video A ...

IPL 2019 | Is Kohli’s Style of Leadership the Spoke in RCB’s Wheel ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns flat, Nifty holds 11 ...

Cipla gains 3% after receiving EIR from USFDA

Jyothy Labs shares jump 5% after Macquarie initiates coverage

Shares of HFCs jump, DHFL surges over 8%

Poor attempt by Lalu to regain relevance, says Prashant Kishor after R ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.