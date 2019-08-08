Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1190: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company

As guided by the management in its pre-quarterly update, Titan reported moderate overall revenue growth of 15.7% YoY to Rs 5151.1 crore (well below their internal target of 20% growth). A significant surge in gold prices, weak consumer sentiments dented demand for the jewellery space (mainly in June). With the jewellery division reporting revenue growth of 14% in Q1FY20 and a muted Q2FY20, the company may fall short of achieving the 22% growth guidance for FY20. However, the management expects festive demand and green shoots to drive revenue growth from H2FY20 onwards. Adjusting for the impact of Ind-AS 116 and expense incurred towards the biennial Business Associates Meet (BAM), EBITDA margins stayed constant YoY at ~10.9%. Reported PAT grew 11% YoY to Rs 364.7 crore.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1190 at 49.0x FY21E EPS (earlier target price of Rs 1250).

