App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1190: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1190 in its research report dated August 07, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company


As guided by the management in its pre-quarterly update, Titan reported moderate overall revenue growth of 15.7% YoY to Rs 5151.1 crore (well below their internal target of 20% growth). A significant surge in gold prices, weak consumer sentiments dented demand for the jewellery space (mainly in June). With the jewellery division reporting revenue growth of 14% in Q1FY20 and a muted Q2FY20, the company may fall short of achieving the 22% growth guidance for FY20. However, the management expects festive demand and green shoots to drive revenue growth from H2FY20 onwards. Adjusting for the impact of Ind-AS 116 and expense incurred towards the biennial Business Associates Meet (BAM), EBITDA margins stayed constant YoY at ~10.9%. Reported PAT grew 11% YoY to Rs 364.7 crore.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1190 at 49.0x FY21E EPS (earlier target price of Rs 1250).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 02:53 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Titan Company

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.