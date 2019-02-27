Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company

Titan Company reported a stellar performance with a strong beat across all parameters. The festive quarter turned out to be one of the best for the jewellery segment Overall revenues grew 35% YoY to Rs 5871.5 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 5239.4 crore). Supported by healthy festive season and successful exchange programme, the jewellery division reported robust revenue growth of 37% YoY to Rs 4997.0 crore (highest ever quarterly revenues). The watches segment sustained its revenue trajectory with growth of 18% YoY to Rs 646.6 crore. Revenues from eyewear division grew 43% YoY to Rs 129.5 crore Adjusting for IL&FS provision (Rs 70 crore), EBITDA margins for the quarter improved significantly by 160 bps YoY to 11.3% (I-direct estimate 10.8%). On the segmental front, EBIT margin for jewellery segment expanded 290 bps YoY to 12.9% owing to higher gross margins coupled with positive operating leverage kicking in. EBIT margins for the watches segment halved to 6.8% owing to significant investment in marketing spends Titan has made additional provision of Rs 70 crore (provided for Rs 29 crore in previous quarter) towards its investments in inter corporate deposits in the IL&FS group. Following the same, PAT grew 46% YoY to Rs 411.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 377.4 crore). If adjusted for the same, PAT growth was at ~70% YoY to Rs 480 crore.

Outlook

Titan has a robust balance sheet with virtually debt free status and generating 30%+ RoCE. Factoring in the robust performance of Q3FY19, we tweak our estimates marginally upwards and pencil in revenues and earnings CAGR of 21% and 27%, respectively, for FY18-21E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1140 (44x FY21E EPS).

