App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1140 in its research report dated February 04, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company


Titan Company reported a stellar performance with a strong beat across all parameters. The festive quarter turned out to be one of the best for the jewellery segment Overall revenues grew 35% YoY to Rs 5871.5 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 5239.4 crore). Supported by healthy festive season and successful exchange programme, the jewellery division reported robust revenue growth of 37% YoY to Rs 4997.0 crore (highest ever quarterly revenues). The watches segment sustained its revenue trajectory with growth of 18% YoY to Rs 646.6 crore. Revenues from eyewear division grew 43% YoY to Rs 129.5 crore Adjusting for IL&FS provision (Rs 70 crore), EBITDA margins for the quarter improved significantly by 160 bps YoY to 11.3% (I-direct estimate 10.8%). On the segmental front, EBIT margin for jewellery segment expanded 290 bps YoY to 12.9% owing to higher gross margins coupled with positive operating leverage kicking in. EBIT margins for the watches segment halved to 6.8% owing to significant investment in marketing spends Titan has made additional provision of Rs 70 crore (provided for Rs 29 crore in previous quarter) towards its investments in inter corporate deposits in the IL&FS group. Following the same, PAT grew 46% YoY to Rs 411.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 377.4 crore). If adjusted for the same, PAT growth was at ~70% YoY to Rs 480 crore.


Outlook


Titan has a robust balance sheet with virtually debt free status and generating 30%+ RoCE. Factoring in the robust performance of Q3FY19, we tweak our estimates marginally upwards and pencil in revenues and earnings CAGR of 21% and 27%, respectively, for FY18-21E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1140 (44x FY21E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Titan Company

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.