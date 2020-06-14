App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company: target of Rs 1130: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1130 in its research report dated June 09, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company


Titan Company Limited (Titan) posted mixed performance in Q4FY2020 with consolidated revenue declining by 4.3% affected by the lockdown; however, high gross margin led to PAT declining by 2% to Rs. 342.8 crore (better than our as well as street expectation). Post the easing of the lockdown norms, 85% of Tanishq stores and 75% of World of Titan stores are operational. Jewellery and watches businesses are expected to come to normalcy by Q4FY2021. With strong traction to Gold Exchange Scheme, pent-up wedding demand, and gold being the safest asset class for investment, near-term growth prospects are intact for the jewellery business. Stable balance sheet and strong brand positioning would aid Titan to gain market share from smaller players.



Outlook


The stock has corrected by ~24% in the past four months. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,130.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 14, 2020 03:53 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Titan Company

