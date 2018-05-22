App
May 22, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1114: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1114 in its research report dated May 14, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company


TTAN Mgt reiterated their vision to achieve Rs500bn sales (consumer prices level) and having 50mn consumers. TTAN is building an organisation to deal with changing environment with factors like 1) Digital 2) Youth and GEN A 3) Omni channel 4) Rural India 5) Premiumisation and rising affluence and 6) emerging women power at the core of its strategy.


Outlook


We estimate 26.7% PAT CAGR over FY18-FY20. We value the stock at 45xSept20 EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs1115. We expect premium valuations to sustain, although returns might be back ended. Retain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

