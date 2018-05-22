Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1114: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company

TTAN Mgt reiterated their vision to achieve Rs500bn sales (consumer prices level) and having 50mn consumers. TTAN is building an organisation to deal with changing environment with factors like 1) Digital 2) Youth and GEN A 3) Omni channel 4) Rural India 5) Premiumisation and rising affluence and 6) emerging women power at the core of its strategy.

Outlook

We estimate 26.7% PAT CAGR over FY18-FY20. We value the stock at 45xSept20 EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs1115. We expect premium valuations to sustain, although returns might be back ended. Retain Buy.

