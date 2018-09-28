App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1070: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1070 in its research report dated September 27, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company


Titan’s (TTAN) stock price has corrected by 12% since the release of its 1QFY19 earnings (and ~18.5% from peak), led by the slight downward revision in its Jewelry business growth guidance for FY19 due to volatile gold prices and concerns about a possible hike in gold import duty. While volatility in gold prices will lead to near-term fluctuations in guidance, the structural story of 20% CAGR over the next five years remains intact. Moreover, sharply increased exchange sales (at 43% of sales v/s 15% in 2013) insulate TTAN (relative to peers) from any adverse impact of gold import curbs. This, in fact, places the company well to eat into the share of peers amid a volatile gold price environment.


Outlook


We value the stock at 47x Sep’20 EPS (~10% premium to three-year average) to arrive at a TP of INR1,070. Reiterate Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 28, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Titan Company

