Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1070: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company

Titan’s (TTAN) stock price has corrected by 12% since the release of its 1QFY19 earnings (and ~18.5% from peak), led by the slight downward revision in its Jewelry business growth guidance for FY19 due to volatile gold prices and concerns about a possible hike in gold import duty. While volatility in gold prices will lead to near-term fluctuations in guidance, the structural story of 20% CAGR over the next five years remains intact. Moreover, sharply increased exchange sales (at 43% of sales v/s 15% in 2013) insulate TTAN (relative to peers) from any adverse impact of gold import curbs. This, in fact, places the company well to eat into the share of peers amid a volatile gold price environment.

Outlook

We value the stock at 47x Sep’20 EPS (~10% premium to three-year average) to arrive at a TP of INR1,070. Reiterate Buy.

