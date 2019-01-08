Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1065: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company

In its quarterly preview of Q3FY19, the management of Titan highlighted that healthy revenue growth was witnessed across all its divisions, signalling robust customer demand in the festive season of Diwali-Dussehra. The jewellery division continued to gain market share driven by rapid store expansion and strong same store sales growth (SSSG). The management now expects the jewellery division to exit FY19 with revenue growth of 22% (vs. earlier guidance of ~20%). The watches division continued on its healthy trajectory driven by launch of new collections (especially in the smart watch category).

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1065 (42.0x FY21E EPS).

