Buy Timken India; target of Rs 835: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Timken India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 835 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.
Timken India reported strong operational numbers in Q4FY18. Revenues came in strong at | 345.4 crore, up 32.6% YoY. We had estimated 15% topline growth at | 300 crore Absolute EBITDA increased 22.4% YoY to | 46 crore. EBITDA margins came in at 13.3% vs. 14.4% YoY. Lower EBITDA margins were primarily due to a decline in gross margins (dropped 210 bps YoY). We expected EBITDA margins of 15.4% for the quarter
We continue to value the company at 40x FY20E EPS of | 20.9 and arrive at a target price of | 835. The stock has witnessed a significant correction over the last few days from ~| 1000 per share to | 690-710 per share. Accordingly, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY recommendation.
