Buy Timken India; target of Rs 835: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Timken India

Timken India reported stellar Q1FY19 numbers that were above our estimates. Revenues came in strong at Rs 383.4 crore, up 27.8% YoY. We had estimated ~14% topline growth at Rs 341 crore Absolute EBITDA increased 40% YoY to Rs 59.3 crore. EBITDA margins came in at 15.5% vs. 14.1% YoY. Higher EBITDA margins were primarily due to lower other expenses, 18.3% of topline vs. 21.3% in Q1FY18. Gross margins fell ~200 bps YoY. Employee expenses increased 16.4% YoY. We expected EBITDA margins of 14.3% for the quarter Depreciation expenses increased 7.4% YoY. Profit for the quarter increased 44.3% YoY to Rs 31.6 crore.

Outlook

In domestic markets, TIL is witnessing a pick-up in segments like CVs & off-highway, railways and after-market segment. The management continues to remain optimistic on these segments, going forward. In the railways segment, TIL is eyeing significant business from the higher demand for new wagons and new upcoming opportunities from this segment. Accordingly, we expect domestic segment to grow healthily at 12.2% CAGR in FY18-20E. We also expect exports to perform better, going forward, due to strong demand for TIL’s bearings from the heavy truck segment in international markets. TIL is also expected to be a key hub for export to various customers of Timken entities. Accordingly, we expect exports revenue to grow at 14% CAGR in FY18-20E. This coupled with synergies from the acquisition of ABC Bearings is likely to accelerate topline and bottomline growth, going forward. We expect revenue, EBITDA and PAT to grow at 12.8%, 19.3% and 19.4%, respectively, for the consolidated entity in FY18-20E. We continue to value the company at 40x FY20E EPS of Rs 20.9 to arrive at a target price of Rs 835. We maintain BUY recommendation on the company.

