Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 05:15 PM IST

Buy Timken India; target of Rs 835: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Timken India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 835 in its research report dated August 16, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Timken India


Timken India reported stellar Q1FY19 numbers that were above our estimates. Revenues came in strong at Rs 383.4 crore, up 27.8% YoY. We had estimated ~14% topline growth at Rs 341 crore Absolute EBITDA increased 40% YoY to Rs 59.3 crore. EBITDA margins came in at 15.5% vs. 14.1% YoY. Higher EBITDA margins were primarily due to lower other expenses, 18.3% of topline vs. 21.3% in Q1FY18. Gross margins fell ~200 bps YoY. Employee expenses increased 16.4% YoY. We expected EBITDA margins of 14.3% for the quarter Depreciation expenses increased 7.4% YoY. Profit for the quarter increased 44.3% YoY to Rs 31.6 crore.


Outlook


In domestic markets, TIL is witnessing a pick-up in segments like CVs & off-highway, railways and after-market segment. The management continues to remain optimistic on these segments, going forward. In the railways segment, TIL is eyeing significant business from the higher demand for new wagons and new upcoming opportunities from this segment. Accordingly, we expect domestic segment to grow healthily at 12.2% CAGR in FY18-20E. We also expect exports to perform better, going forward, due to strong demand for TIL’s bearings from the heavy truck segment in international markets. TIL is also expected to be a key hub for export to various customers of Timken entities. Accordingly, we expect exports revenue to grow at 14% CAGR in FY18-20E. This coupled with synergies from the acquisition of ABC Bearings is likely to accelerate topline and bottomline growth, going forward. We expect revenue, EBITDA and PAT to grow at 12.8%, 19.3% and 19.4%, respectively, for the consolidated entity in FY18-20E. We continue to value the company at 40x FY20E EPS of Rs 20.9 to arrive at a target price of Rs 835. We maintain BUY recommendation on the company.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2018 05:15 pm

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

