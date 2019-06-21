App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Timken India; target of Rs 830: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Timken India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 830 in its research report dated June 06, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Timken India


Timken India (TIL) reported a stellar Q4FY19 performance on the back of over 2x growth in railways segment. Exports segment also grew at strong double digits for the quarter. Accordingly, revenues came in at Rs 448 crore, up 16.4% QoQ. Gross margins came in at 46.1% vs. 45.6% QoQ due to better product mix. EBITDA margins came in at 22.6% vs. 14.4% QoQ due to lower ‘other expenses’ (reassignment of products at ABC’s Baruch facility). TIL also received some pass through in input prices in the quarter. Thus, absolute EBITDA grew 82.2% QoQ to Rs 101.2 crore. Other income also jumped 2x QoQ. Thus, PAT increased 116.5% QoQ to Rs 57.2 crore. We expect revenue, EBITDA, PAT to grow at 12.1%, 14.5%, 18.5%, respectively, in FY19-21E.


Outlook


We expect strong EBITDA growth as we estimated higher utilisation in FY20-21E. We value the company at 30x FY21E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 830. We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 21, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Timken India

