HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Timken India; target of Rs 640: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Timken India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated February 14, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Timken India


Timken India (TIL) reported strong Q3FY19 numbers. TIL is now reporting merged entity numbers, i.e. Timken + (erstwhile) ABC Bearings For Q3FY19, revenues came in at Rs 384.9 crore, up 38.1% YoY. We expected revenues of Rs 349.2 crore (25% growth) Gross margins were at 45.6% vs. 36.9% YoY. EBITDA margins were at 14.4% vs. 7.4 YoY. Gross margins, EBITDA margins were lower in Q3FY18 due to a change in product mix and high input prices during the quarter. We believe the same has now corrected in Q3FY19 Accordingly, absolute EBITDA and PAT grew 168.1% and 188.2% to Rs 55.6 crore and Rs 26.4 crore, respectively.


Outlook


We expect strong EBITDA growth as we estimate utilisation of 75% and 80% in FY20E and FY21E, respectively. We value the company at 29x FY21E EPS to arrive at target price of Rs 640. We maintain BUY rating on the company.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 25, 2019 04:06 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Timken India

