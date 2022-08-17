English
    Buy Timken India; target of Rs 3560: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Timken India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3560 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    August 17, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Timken India


    Timken India is into manufacturing, distribution and sale of antifriction bearings, primarily tapered roller bearings, cylindrical roller bearing and other bearing components and accessories. They are also in power transmission product brands & partner with renewable energy companies to power some of world’s largest wind mills • Timken offers products to defence, mining, aerospace, agriculture, rail, energy and automotive industry • It has state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Bharuch in Gujarat • It has a revenue breakup of 75% from domestic sales and 25% from export.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating. We value Timken at Rs 3560 i.e. 50x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 17, 2022 03:20 pm
