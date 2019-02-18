App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Thyrocare Technologies; target of Rs 795: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Thyrocare Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 795 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thyrocare Technologies


Thyrocare's sales grew 15% YoY while EBITDA remained flat and PAT declined by 7% YoY in Q3FY19. The growth in preventive care returned with lower realisation due to price cut in key diagnostic business. Management guided that price rationalization in Aarogyam 1.1, 1.2 and 1.3 had impact of 15% decline in diagnostic business as the three bundle test offers had majority of volumes. Management expects the real benefits out of lower price to be visible after 2-3 quarters. Hence, we expect better traction in volumes and growth in Q4FY19 onwards besides, Q4 being its most favored seasonal quarter. Management guided for increased focus on B-2-B business with higher incentives and revenues per franchisee as it focusses on eliminating layers of middlemen and channelizing benefits of rationalized price to end consumers. Maintain guidance of B-2-C growth by spending Rs90-100m p.a. on advertisements.


Outlook


We expect the earnings growth to be 22% in FY20E. With strong free cash flow we expect diagnostic companies continues to trade at relatively premium valuations. We maintain our earnings estimate and BUY rating with TP at Rs795.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Thyrocare Technologies

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.