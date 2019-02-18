Buy Thyrocare Technologies; target of Rs 795: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thyrocare Technologies

Thyrocare's sales grew 15% YoY while EBITDA remained flat and PAT declined by 7% YoY in Q3FY19. The growth in preventive care returned with lower realisation due to price cut in key diagnostic business. Management guided that price rationalization in Aarogyam 1.1, 1.2 and 1.3 had impact of 15% decline in diagnostic business as the three bundle test offers had majority of volumes. Management expects the real benefits out of lower price to be visible after 2-3 quarters. Hence, we expect better traction in volumes and growth in Q4FY19 onwards besides, Q4 being its most favored seasonal quarter. Management guided for increased focus on B-2-B business with higher incentives and revenues per franchisee as it focusses on eliminating layers of middlemen and channelizing benefits of rationalized price to end consumers. Maintain guidance of B-2-C growth by spending Rs90-100m p.a. on advertisements.

Outlook

We expect the earnings growth to be 22% in FY20E. With strong free cash flow we expect diagnostic companies continues to trade at relatively premium valuations. We maintain our earnings estimate and BUY rating with TP at Rs795.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.