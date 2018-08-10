Buy Thyrocare Technologies; target of Rs 795: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thyrocare Technologies

Thyrocare has approved the proposal to buyback maximum 1.61% (8,63,013 shares) of total paid-up equity shares of the company to a maximum of Rs730. Thyrocare has allocated Rs630mn for the buy back and will utilize at least 50% (Rs315m) implying a buyback of minimum 0.85% (4,31,506 shares) of total paid-up equity shares.

Outlook

We believe the current buyback offer should help address undervaluation of the stock. We maintain 'BUY' at TP of Rs795 (35x FY20E)

