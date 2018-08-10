App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Thyrocare Technologies; target of Rs 795: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Thyrocare Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 795 in its research report dated August 06, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thyrocare Technologies


Thyrocare has approved the proposal to buyback maximum 1.61% (8,63,013 shares) of total paid-up equity shares of the company to a maximum of Rs730. Thyrocare has allocated Rs630mn for the buy back and will utilize at least 50% (Rs315m) implying a buyback of minimum 0.85% (4,31,506 shares) of total paid-up equity shares.


Outlook


We believe the current buyback offer should help address undervaluation of the stock. We maintain 'BUY' at TP of Rs795 (35x FY20E)


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 10, 2018 03:49 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Thyrocare Technologies

