    Buy Thermax; target of Rs 2790: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Thermax has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2790 in its research report dated March 20, 2023.

    March 21, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Thermax

    Our meeting with Thermax’ CFO – Mr. Rajendran Arunachalam provided us insights into company’s strategy to scale up its green energy offerings through existing verticals as well as opex based model in solar and biomass. Order backlog is at Rs. 9,859 crore and order intake expectations for small to mid-sized orders are high given strong enquiry flow from chemicals, pharmaceuticals, sugar, distilleries and water segments. OPM would improve led by better operating leverage, favorable product mix (more of products and services) and stability in commodity prices.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy on Thermax with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,790, valuing the stock on its September 2024E EPS given multiple growth levers, healthy working capital cycle and balance sheet.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

