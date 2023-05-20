Buy Thermax; target of Rs 2613: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thermax

Thermax (TMX) reported healthy performance, with consolidated revenue up 16% YoY and EBITDA margin expanding 186bps YoY, owing to stabilizing commodity prices and supply chain. Domestic enquiry pipeline is plateauing from previous two quarters amid no major large orders in pipeline, which may affect medium term order inflows. Exports enquiry pipeline is witnessing improvement from segments such as Waste Heat Recovery, Waste to Energy and Biomass. Within Chemical segment TMX has re-negotiated old contracts with clients on commodity and freight cost front, resulting in EBIT margins expanding to 19.2% in Q4FY23 vs 2.8% in Q4FY22 (14.1% in Q3FY23). Further the company has also reclassified its segments into - Industrial products (~41% of FY23 revenue), Industrial Infrastructure (~49%), Green solutions (~4%) and Chemicals (~8%). We believe, TMX is well placed to gain from increasing thrust on clean energy & de-carbonization initiatives led by its 1) technical expertise, 2) strong balance sheet and 3) prudent working capital management.



Outlook

Stock is currently trading at PE of 44.4x/37.5x FY24/25E. We largely maintain our FY24/25E estimates and maintain ‘Buy’ rating on stock with revised TP of Rs2,613 (Rs2,608 earlier), valuing it at PE of 43x FY25E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Thermax - 19 -05 - 2023 - prabhu