Buy Thermax; target of Rs 2604: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thermax

We revise our FY23/24/25E EPS by 2.5%/2.1%/1.9% and upgrade to ‘BUY’ rating from Accumulate after factoring 1) sustainable growth in base orders, 2) likely improvement in subsidiary performance, 3) improving margins and 4) investments in - capacity addition & new technologies in chemicals segment (owing to robust demand outlook), that suggest strong growth. Thermax (TMX) reported healthy performance with consolidated revenue up 26.9% YoY and EBITDA margin expanding 86bps YoY. Investments worth Rs4bn are entitled towards opex business i.e Solar (Rs1.5bn) and Biomass business -TOESL (Rs2.5bn) with minimum target IRR of 15% for medium term, in order to reap long term benefits. Exports opportunities for Waste to Energy are also seeing good traction due to China +1 strategy.



Outlook

We believe, TMX is well placed to gain from increasing thrust on clean energy & de-carbonization initiatives given 1) technical expertise, 2) strong balance sheet and 3) prudent working capital management. Upgrade to ‘BUY’ with revised TP of Rs2,604 (Rs2,556 earlier), valuing it at PE of 43x FY25E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Broker Research