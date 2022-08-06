English
    Buy Thermax; target of Rs 2405: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Thermax has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2405 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    August 06, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Thermax


    Thermax Ltd (Thermax) offers integrated solutions in the areas of energy and environment – heating, cooling, power, water & waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. It operates in three key segments energy (~70.7% of FY22 revenue), environment segment (~20.6%) and chemicals segment (~8.7%) • Focus to increase product & services share (~50% in FY22) vs. projects.



    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Thermax at Rs 2405 i.e. 45x on FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:00 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.