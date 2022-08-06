Buy Thermax; target of Rs 2405: ICICI Direct

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

ICICI Direct's research report on Thermax

Thermax Ltd (Thermax) offers integrated solutions in the areas of energy and environment – heating, cooling, power, water & waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. It operates in three key segments energy (~70.7% of FY22 revenue), environment segment (~20.6%) and chemicals segment (~8.7%) • Focus to increase product & services share (~50% in FY22) vs. projects.

Outlook

We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Thermax at Rs 2405 i.e. 45x on FY24E EPS.

