English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Thermax; target of Rs 2400: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Thermax has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 05, 2022 / 10:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Thermax


    Thermax Limited’s (Thermax) consolidated Q1 performance was in-line with estimates, however it was impacted by lower profitability despite healthy topline growth. Order inflow witnessed 36% y-o-y rise to Rs. 2,310 crore, while order book improved ~56% y-o-y to Rs. 9,554 crore. Order intake expectations are high, given strong enquiry inflow from refinery, steel, power, and chemical segments. Margins are expected to improve in the coming quarters on account of price hikes in products/services business, execution of better margin orders, and stability in commodity prices.



    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on Thermax with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,400, given strong revenue visibility, promising order pipeline, and expectations of improving margin trajectory going forward.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Thermax - 040822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Thermax
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.