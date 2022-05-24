 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Thermax: target of Rs 2400: Sharekhan

May 24, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Thermax has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

Thermax Limited’s consolidated Q4 performance was marred by lower profitability across all its segments despite healthy topline growth. Order inflow witnessed 127% y-o-y rise to Rs. 3,396 crore, while order book improved ~69% y-o-y to Rs. 8,812 crore. Order intake is going to be healthy given broad-based revival in capex and increasing traction in exports/international markets. Margins are expected to improve in the coming quarters on account of price hikes taken in Q4 and stability in commodity prices.

We maintain Buy on Thermax Limited (Thermax) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,400, given strong revenue visibility, promising order pipeline, and expectations of improving margin trajectory going forward.

first published: May 24, 2022 07:17 pm
