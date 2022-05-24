English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Thermax: target of Rs 2400: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Thermax has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Thermax


    Thermax Limited’s consolidated Q4 performance was marred by lower profitability across all its segments despite healthy topline growth. Order inflow witnessed 127% y-o-y rise to Rs. 3,396 crore, while order book improved ~69% y-o-y to Rs. 8,812 crore. Order intake is going to be healthy given broad-based revival in capex and increasing traction in exports/international markets. Margins are expected to improve in the coming quarters on account of price hikes taken in Q4 and stability in commodity prices.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on Thermax Limited (Thermax) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,400, given strong revenue visibility, promising order pipeline, and expectations of improving margin trajectory going forward.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Thermax
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.