Buy Thermax: target of Rs 2400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Thermax

Thermax Limited’s consolidated Q4 performance was marred by lower profitability across all its segments despite healthy topline growth. Order inflow witnessed 127% y-o-y rise to Rs. 3,396 crore, while order book improved ~69% y-o-y to Rs. 8,812 crore. Order intake is going to be healthy given broad-based revival in capex and increasing traction in exports/international markets. Margins are expected to improve in the coming quarters on account of price hikes taken in Q4 and stability in commodity prices.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Thermax Limited (Thermax) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,400, given strong revenue visibility, promising order pipeline, and expectations of improving margin trajectory going forward.

