Buy Thermax: target of Rs 1720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Thermax has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1720 in its research report dated May 26, 2021.

May 27, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Thermax


Thermax reported healthy Q4FY21 performance led by strong execution across segments and improvement in margins leading to beat on net profit. Order inflow remains strong despite absence of large size orders while order book healthy well spread across sectors. Enquiry pipeline strong across food processing, chemical and pharma including large size orders from Oil & Gas, FGD, refinery and chemicals. A strong balance sheet and net cash position provide comfort in the present environment. The company’s focus on newer technologies is expected to provide next leg of growth in the near-future.



Outlook


We upgrade Thermax to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1720 led by improving visibility for new orders due to positive business environment.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Thermax
first published: May 27, 2021 12:44 pm

