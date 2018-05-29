Buy Thermax; target of Rs 1359: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Thermax

Thermax reported a weak set of Q4FY18 numbers as revenue and profitability declined YoY, below our estimates. The key takeaway was the consistency and growth in order intake giving some green shoots to return to growth path Revenues came in at | 1310.1 crore, down 2.4% (below our estimates of | 1459.7 crore). For FY18, standalone revenue declined marginally by 0.5% YoY to | 3889 crore

Outlook

We expect Thermax to gain traction on the revenue growth front with expected CAGR of 37% in FY18-20E. However, PAT is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.8% in FY18-20E. We continue to maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of | 1359/share.

