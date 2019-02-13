Buy Thermax; target of Rs 1240: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Thermax

Sales grew 29% YoY to INR14.4b (v/s our est. of INR13.4b). Gross margin shrank 220bp YoY to 45.2%. EBIDTA increased 12.4% YoY to INR1.1b (below our est. of INR1.2b), with margin contracting 110bp YoY to 7.5%. Adjusted net profit grew 11% YoY to INR652m (Adjusted for (a) INR0.9b of deferred tax for TBW recognized during the quarter, and (b) INR875m write-down for goodwill impairment in its Netherland subsidiary (our est. INR0.8b).

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,240 (30x December20E EPS in line with its 5-year average multiple of 30x, given the improving domestic end-market outlook).

