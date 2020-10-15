Buy The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 955: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on The Ramco Cements

Cement prices in the southern region for October remain up 16% compared to April 2020, maintaining May 2020 levels. EBITDA/tonne to rise despite weak Q2 demand. Capacity expansion plan of Rs. 3,500 crore is progressing well. Commissioned 1MTPA Odisha GU in October. Standalone D/E ratio is expected to reduce from 0.6x in FY2020 to 0.2x in FY2022E despite capacity expansions. Ramco to benefit from the expected improvement in cement demand from Q3FY2021 and favourable cement pricing scenario in the key South Indian market.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on The Ramco Cements (Ramco) with a revised PT of Rs. 955.

