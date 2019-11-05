App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy The Ramco Cements target of Rs 920: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on The Ramco Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 920 in its research report dated October 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on The Ramco Cements


During Q2, Ramco posted third consecutive strong net earnings growth of 47% y-o-y led by healthy volume growth of 10% y-o-y, decline in opex by 1% y-o-y and lower ETR (recognition of MAT credit). Ramco commissioned 1MTPA brownfield capacity in West Bengal. Barring delays caused by monsoons, capacity expansion programme remains on track to achieve 20MTPA by 2020 end. We expect Ramco to be well placed to benefit from the demand revival post monsoon with an incremental capacity addition and benign cost environment.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on The Ramco Cements with revised PT of Rs. 920 on account of upward revision in net earnings estimates for FY2020-FY2021 penciling higher OPMs.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
Read More
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 01:19 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #The Ramco Cements

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.