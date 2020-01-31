Buy The Ramco Cements target of Rs 875: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on The Ramco Cements

During Q3FY2020, Ramco’s revenue remained in-line, while EBITDA/tonne was affected by higher ad spends in wake of lower capacity utilisation. Lower OPM and higher interest dented PBT. PAT decline was restricted by lower ETR. Capacity expansion plan of Rs. 3,530 crore is in progress with couple of projects delayed by three to five months. Standalone D/E is expected to reduce from 0.5x in FY2020E to 0.3x in FY2022E despite capacity expansion. We expect Ramco to benefit from re-tendering of projects in A.P. and pick-up in government infrastructure projects over the medium term with revival in demand and favourable cement pricing scenario in key southern market.

We maintain our Buy rating on The Ramco Cements (Ramco) with a revised PT of Rs. 875, rolling forward our valuation to FY2022E earnings.

