App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 870: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on The Ramco Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated August 07, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on The Ramco Cements


During Q1, Ramco posted 54% y-o-y growth in standalone net profit led by strong realization growth and contained opex/tonne. The management is confident of achieving 20MTPA capacity by 2020 end majorly to be funded through internal accruals. We expect Ramco to be well placed to benefit from demand revival post monsoon with incremental capacity addition and benign cost environment.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on The Ramco Cements with unchanged PT of Rs. 870 believing it to be a major beneficiary from addition of incremental capacities and favourable pricing environment in South India.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #The Ramco Cements

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.