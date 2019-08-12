Buy The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 870: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on The Ramco Cements

During Q1, Ramco posted 54% y-o-y growth in standalone net profit led by strong realization growth and contained opex/tonne. The management is confident of achieving 20MTPA capacity by 2020 end majorly to be funded through internal accruals. We expect Ramco to be well placed to benefit from demand revival post monsoon with incremental capacity addition and benign cost environment.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on The Ramco Cements with unchanged PT of Rs. 870 believing it to be a major beneficiary from addition of incremental capacities and favourable pricing environment in South India.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

3 months at 289