English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on The Ramco Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 04, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on The Ramco Cements


    The company reported strong beat on net earnings for Q1FY2023 led by robust volume growth. Blended EBITDA/tonne came in better on account of higher than expected realizations and lower than anticipated costs. Management expects to achieve upper band of 12-15% y-o-y volume growth for FY2023. The power & fuel costs are expected to tread downwards from September. Capacity expansion plans continue to get delayed on account of a rise in cost of projects. However, it would not be lagging in terms of growth vis-à-vis its peers.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on The Ramco Cements Limited (Ramco) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 850.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    The Ramco Cements - 020822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #The Ramco Cements
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 04:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.