you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 830: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on The Ramco Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 830 in its research report dated March 06, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on The Ramco Cements


The average cement prices in South during the period January-February 2019 shows marquee improvement leading to improved profitability outlook in the near term. The healthy demand environment along with benign cost environment to aid further. The capacity expansion plans to reach to 23MT by FY2021 along with improved realisations in South to aid in 28% CAGR in net earnings during FY2019E-2021E. We revise our net earnings upwards for FY2019E-2021E by ~3% factoring improved cement prices.


Outlook


We roll forward our valuation multiple to FY2021 leading to increased PT of Rs. 830. We continue to maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 20, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #The Ramco Cements

