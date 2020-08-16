172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-the-ramco-cements-target-of-rs-803-sharekhan-5708931.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 803: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on The Ramco Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 803 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on The Ramco Cements


In Q1FY2021, Ramco cement fared better than expectations on all front. The steep rise in cement prices coupled with lower power & fuel cost helped post better than expected net earnings. Ramco’s capacity expansion plan of Rs. 3,500 crore is in progress although with slight delay led by COVID. Standalone D/E ratio is expected to reduce from 0.6x in FY2020 to 0.4x in FY2022E despite capacity expansions. We expect Ramco to benefit from the expected improvement in cement demand from Q3FY2021 onwards and a favourable cement pricing scenario in the key South Indian market.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on The Ramco Cements (Ramco) with a revised PT of Rs. 803,factoring in upward revision in estimates for FY2021-FY2022..


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:55 am

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #The Ramco Cements

