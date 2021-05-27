Buy The Ramco Cements: target of Rs 1250: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on The Ramco Cements

In Q4FY2021, the company reported marginally lower-than-expected operational performance owing to clinker capacity constraints, while net earnings were lower on account of higher tax outgo. The commissioning of 3.75MT clinker capacities in FY2022 would ease clinker capacity constraints, aiding in capturing pent-up demand as COVID-led restrictions are reversed. The company would unveil the next round of capacity expansion plans, balancing leverage and growth opportunities. RamcoCement-3R-May24_2021.



Outlook

We maintain Buy The Ramco Cements Limited (Ramco) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,250, factoring upwardly revised estimates and strong earnings growth outlook.

