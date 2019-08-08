App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy The Ramco Cement; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on The Ramco Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on The Ramco Cement


Ramco Cement reported strong Q1FY20 results except for volumes that came in below our estimates. Revenues increased 13.4% YoY to Rs 1,383.9 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 1394.6 crore). The company reported 3.6% increase in cement volumes to 2.7 MT (below I-direct estimate of 2.87 MT) while realisations were up 9.5% YoY at Rs 5,120/t (above I-direct estimate of Rs 4,867/t). On the profitability front, margins were at 26% (above I-direct estimate of 23.9%), expanding 545 bps YoY, 475 bps QoQ. This improvement in margins is attributable to stable production costs combined with improved realisations. EBITDA for the quarter increased ~44% YoY to Rs 359.3 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 334 crore) and EBITDA/t increased 38.6% YoY to Rs 1329/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 1165/t). Strong profitability during the quarter led PAT higher by ~54% to Rs 192 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 167.3 crore).


Outlook


Thus, we reiterate BUY recommendation on the company, valuing it at 14.5x FY21E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 950/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 05:01 pm

