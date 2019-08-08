Buy The Ramco Cement; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on The Ramco Cement

Ramco Cement reported strong Q1FY20 results except for volumes that came in below our estimates. Revenues increased 13.4% YoY to Rs 1,383.9 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 1394.6 crore). The company reported 3.6% increase in cement volumes to 2.7 MT (below I-direct estimate of 2.87 MT) while realisations were up 9.5% YoY at Rs 5,120/t (above I-direct estimate of Rs 4,867/t). On the profitability front, margins were at 26% (above I-direct estimate of 23.9%), expanding 545 bps YoY, 475 bps QoQ. This improvement in margins is attributable to stable production costs combined with improved realisations. EBITDA for the quarter increased ~44% YoY to Rs 359.3 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 334 crore) and EBITDA/t increased 38.6% YoY to Rs 1329/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 1165/t). Strong profitability during the quarter led PAT higher by ~54% to Rs 192 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 167.3 crore).

Outlook

Thus, we reiterate BUY recommendation on the company, valuing it at 14.5x FY21E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 950/share.

