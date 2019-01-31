Buy The Ramco Cement; target of Rs 680: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on The Ramco Cement

TRCL's volumes grew 21% YoY to 2.75mt (our estimate: 2.5mt) in 3QFY19, driven by strong growth in the south and east markets. Cement realizations at INR4,392/t (-5% YoY, -5% QoQ) were below our estimate of INR4,542/t due to lower prices in focus markets. Thus, revenue increased 15% YoY to INR12.07b (our estimate: INR11.4b). Revenue from wind stood at INR9m.

Outlook

We estimate 10% EBITDA and PBT CAGR over FY18-21. We value the stock at 12x Dec'20E EBITDA to arrive at a target price of INR680. Maintain Buy.

