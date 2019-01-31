App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy The Ramco Cement; target of Rs 680: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on The Ramco Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on The Ramco Cement


TRCL's volumes grew 21% YoY to 2.75mt (our estimate: 2.5mt) in 3QFY19, driven by strong growth in the south and east markets. Cement realizations at INR4,392/t (-5% YoY, -5% QoQ) were below our estimate of INR4,542/t due to lower prices in focus markets. Thus, revenue increased 15% YoY to INR12.07b (our estimate: INR11.4b). Revenue from wind stood at INR9m.


Outlook


We estimate 10% EBITDA and PBT CAGR over FY18-21. We value the stock at 12x Dec'20E EBITDA to arrive at a target price of INR680. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #The Ramco Cement

