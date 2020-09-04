172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-the-phoenix-mills-target-of-rs-780-icici-securities-5798361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy The Phoenix Mills: target of Rs 780: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on The Phoenix Mills recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on The Phoenix Mills


The Phoenix Mills (PHNX) has delivered 15% consumption CAGR and 14% rental income CAGR over FY13-20 prior to COVID-19 induced mall closures across India from mid-March 2020. While FY21 will be a tough year with an estimated 50% rental income loss, the recent QIP fund raise of Rs11bn and all nine operational malls reopening in Q2FY21 are directionally positive. We expect gradual improvement from H2FY21 and expect a strong recovery with FY22E rental income of Rs11.0bn vs. Rs10.0bn in FY20. We retain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs780/share (earlier Rs800) factoring in the recent QIP.


Outlook


We expect PHNX to achieve a 13% rental income CAGR over FY20-25E and remain positive on PHNX’s long-term growth story as a proxy play on discretionary consumption.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:35 pm

