Buy The Phoenix Mills: target of Rs 780: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on The Phoenix Mills

The Phoenix Mills (PHNX) has delivered 15% consumption CAGR and 14% rental income CAGR over FY13-20 prior to COVID-19 induced mall closures across India from mid-March 2020. While FY21 will be a tough year with an estimated 50% rental income loss, the recent QIP fund raise of Rs11bn and all nine operational malls reopening in Q2FY21 are directionally positive. We expect gradual improvement from H2FY21 and expect a strong recovery with FY22E rental income of Rs11.0bn vs. Rs10.0bn in FY20. We retain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs780/share (earlier Rs800) factoring in the recent QIP.

Outlook

We expect PHNX to achieve a 13% rental income CAGR over FY20-25E and remain positive on PHNX’s long-term growth story as a proxy play on discretionary consumption.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.