Buy The Anup Engineering; target of Rs 1070: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 19, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on The Anup Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1070 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

Anup Engineering is one of the leading process equipment manufacturers with special focus on heat exchangers. The company has a facility in Odhav, Gujarat and is currently in the process of making a greenfield expansion in Kheda • The company aims to achieve a topline target of Rs 1000 crore by 2026.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Anup at Rs 1070 i.e. 15x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #The Anup Engineering
first published: May 19, 2022 12:40 pm
