Last Updated : May 29, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Texmaco Rail & Engineering; target of Rs 140: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Texmaco Rail & Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering’s (Texmaco) Q4FY18 top line stood flat YoY with rail EPC division compensating for lower wagon revenues (down 37% YoY). Better performance by the foundry and rail EPC divisions led to EBITDA margin surging 410bps YoY to 8.7%. Texmaco group’s order book rose to ~INR45bn (~INR36.7bn at FY17 end), aided by improving opportunities across verticals – wagons, coaches, locomotives, foundry and rail EPC.

Outlook

We believe the company is on course to emerge as a ‘total rail solution provider’. We maintain ‘BUY’ with SoTP value of INR140 (based on 25x FY20E EPS of Texmaco and Bright Power) and believe the recent stock correction provides excellent entry point for investors.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2018 06:04 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Texmaco Rail & Engineering

