App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tejas Networks; target of Rs 396: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Tejas Networks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 396 in its research report dated June 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Tejas Networks


We recently attended Tejas Networks’ (Tejas) analyst day. Key takeaways: 1) strong demand for the company’s products spearheaded by private operators’ sharpening focus on fiberisation & network capacity upgrades and government’s investments in the Bharatnet project; 2) Tejas is gaining good traction in targeted geographies—South East Asia, Africa & MENA and North America; 3) it is developing products to ride the demand from 5G upgrade; and 4) the company is targeting specific applications leveraging its strength in converged products.


Outlook


We believe, Tejas’ business model is well suited to benefit from strong order flow led by burgeoning fiber investments. Maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR396.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 05:35 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Tejas Networks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.