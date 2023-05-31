Buy Tega Industries; target of Rs 945: LKP Research

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

LKP Research's research report on Tega Industries

Tega Industries reported strong results better than expectations and sustained the strong momentum. Despite the challenging global macro environment marred by geopolitical issues in Europe and volatility in currency, performance has been strong. Net sales for Q4FY23/FY23 were at ₹3.9bn (+36.7% YoY)/12.1 bn (+27.6%) with strong growth seen across all regions. EBITDA margins expanded by 217bps/306bp YoY for Q4FY23/FY23 to 25.9%/22.3%. Higher operating leverage led to PAT growth of 58%/57.4% YoY for Q4FY23 and FY23. Volumes grew 15-16% YoY for FY23. Management reiterated that it expects consolidated revenue growth of 15% or more in the coming years while margin profile is also expected to inch up due to benign commodity prices. Overall, we remain positive as it is well positioned to seize the opportunity within the sector it operates and the future growth prospects remains intact given a) green field expansion in Chile to increase growth opportunity in LATAM 2) value accretive acquisition to diversify revenue stream and increase product offering 3) higher penetration opportunity for DynaPrime liners, to deliver 25-30% CAGR over FY22-25E 4) sustainable EBITDA margins due to operating leverage.



Outlook

We have tweaked our estimates upwards given its strong performance across all parameters in FY23. Hence, we maintain BUY with a increased PT of ₹945.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tega Industries - 30 -05 - 2023 - lkp